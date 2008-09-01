Gustav, Pregnancy Shape RNC

The first day of the Republican National Convention in the Twin Cities has been scaled back due to Hurricane Gustav. News also broke early in the day that Gov. Sarah Palin's 17-year-old daughter is pregnant. Robert Siegel speaks with McCain-Palin campaign communications director Jill Hazelbaker about the hurricane, Palin's overseas experience and the news about her daughter.

"There were some very vicious rumors on the Internet suggesting Gov. Palin's son belonged to her daughter. That was not true," Hazelbaker says. "It's really unfortunate that familes become a target ... We ask the media respect her privacy."

Hazelbaker says that McCain was fully aware of Palin's daughter's pregnancy and "thought that it no way did it disqualify her" from the vice presidential nomination.

