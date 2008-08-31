© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
GOP Scales Down Convention Plans

Published August 31, 2008 at 4:00 PM EDT

With Hurricane Gustav churning towards the Gulf Coast, Republicans announced Sunday that their national convention will have a very different vibe — and shape — when it opens Monday night in St. Paul, Minn.

The GOP's presidential candidate, Sen. John McCain, said it's time for his fellow Republicans to "do away with our party politics."

NPR's David Welna talks with host Jackie Lyden about the GOP's scaled-down plans.

