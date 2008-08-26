Marijuana Store Busted At Mall Of Americas

RENEE MONTAGNE, host:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne.

We've been hearing lately about suburban McMansions turned into hydroponic growing houses for marijuana. It turns out, you can also find marijuana at the mall. Federal agents in Miami confiscated 200 plants when they busted a pot growing operation at the Mall of the Americas. The illegal operation had been set up in a storeroom hidden among other offerings, like the Savage Boutique, the Belly Dance Club and an outlet called Last Chance.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.