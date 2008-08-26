Lost? Let A Cow Be Your Guide

STEVE INSKEEP, host:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. People spend all that money on GPS directional systems, and it turns out all they need is a cow. Researchers say cattle seem to have some kind of internal compass. They studied satellite photos of thousands of cows around the world, and no matter which continent they're on, grazing or resting cows tend to align themselves north and south. So call it CPS: You can find your way as long as you know which end is north.

