Clinton Supporters Discuss Supporting Obama

Published August 26, 2008 at 12:00 PM EDT

Sen. Hillary Clinton speaks tonight at the Democratic National Convention knowing that many of her supporters remain uncommitted to presumptive nominee, Sen. Barack Obama.

In a special Beauty Shop, early Clinton supporters Rep. Loretta Sanchez and the Rev. Marcia Dyson explain their thoughts about Obama. Also, Obama supporter and Democratic activist Debbie Dingell talks about achieving party unity.

