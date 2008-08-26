© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
A Partisan Divide On Health Care Reform

Fresh Air
Published August 26, 2008 at 10:37 AM EDT
Jonathan Oberlander is the author of The Political Life of Medicare.

Though John McCain and Barack Obama agree that America's health care system needs reform, the candidates differ markedly in their vision of the remedy.

Political scientist Jonathan Oberlander offers an in-depth comparison of the Obama and McCain health proposals. Oberland compared the candidates in his report, "The Partisan Divide — The McCain and Obama Plans for U.S. Health Care Reform," which was published Aug. 21, 2008 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Oberlander is an associate professor of social medicine and health policy and administration at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

