Debate On China's Openness Continues

By Anthony Kuhn
Published August 25, 2008 at 6:00 AM EDT

The Beijing Olympic Games have ended in a blaze of fireworks, with the largest share of gold medals going to the host country. Chinese citizens and state media said that their success in holding the games for the first time would make China a more confident and open country.

But in a statement, the U.S. embassy in Beijing expressed disappointment that China did not display more openness during the games.

Anthony Kuhn
