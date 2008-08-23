© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ohio Voters React To Biden Selection

By Mandie Trimble
Published August 23, 2008 at 7:19 PM EDT

Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama has chosen Sen. Joseph Biden — a man with working-class roots, but a long record of working in Washington's halls of power — as his vice presidential running mate. Will Biden help draw white, working class voters to the Obama ticket? We check in with voters in Columbus, Ohio and get a wide array of reactions.

Mandie Trimble reports for member station WOSU.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mandie Trimble
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details