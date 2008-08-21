© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
'What Happened' In The Bush White House

Fresh Air
Published August 21, 2008 at 12:08 PM EDT

Scott McClellan succeeded Ari Fleischer as George W. Bush's press secretary, serving from 2003 until 2006. His memoir, What Happened: Inside the White House and Washington's Culture of Deception, details the administration's actions regarding the Iraq War, Hurricane Katrina, and the Valerie Plame scandal.

McClellan is now a senior adviser to a global technology firm and communications strategist.

This interview was originally broadcast June 2, 2008.

