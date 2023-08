Ari Fleischer served as White House press secretary under president George W. Bush from 2001 to 2003, acting as the administration's primary spokesperson during and after the events of September 11th, and at the beginning of the Iraq War. His 2005 memoir is Taking Heat: The President, the Press, and My Years in the White House.

This interview was originally broadcast March 8, 2005.

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.