Legendary Hitmaker Jerry Wexler

The man who coined the term "Rhythm & Blues" died August 15 at the age of 91. Record producer Jerry Wexler began his career as a music journalist for Billboard magazine, then moved on to become a partner at Atlantic Records in the early 1950s before joining Warner Bros. in the 1970s. He was responsible for creating the careers of some of the greatest musicians of the time, including Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin and Led Zeppelin.

This interview was originally broadcast on May 7, 1993.

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.