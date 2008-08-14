Bush Offers New Aid To Georgia, Presses Russia

STEVE INSKEEP, host:

Russian soldiers are still in Georgia and that is threatening a cease-fire agreement signed on Tuesday. President Bush has offered new support to Georgia. Yesterday he said the U.S. is sending a huge aid package to help Georgians who are displaced by the conflict. He's also sending Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to help pressure the Russians to abide by the cease-fire.

Ms. CONDOLEEZZA RICE (U.S. Secretary of State): I've heard the Russian president say that his military operations are over. I am saying that it is time for the Russian president to be true to his word.

Rice spoke yesterday at the State Department. She met today with French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who brokered the peace deal. She then continues on to Georgia.

