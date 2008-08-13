© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

James Traub On The Russia-Georgia Conflict

Fresh Air
Published August 13, 2008 at 11:03 AM EDT
A convoy of Russian military vehicles turns off a main road near Gori, Georgia.
Chris Hondros
/
Getty Images
A convoy of Russian military vehicles turns off a main road near Gori, Georgia.

Russia and Georgia have signed a cease-fire, but the conflict continues. Journalist James Traub discusses the latest developments.

Traub regularly contributes to The New York Times Magazine. On Sunday, the paper published his analysis of the conflict and its causes. Traub is also the author of seven books, including The Freedom Agenda: Why America Must Spread Democracy (Just Not the Way George Bush Did).

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details