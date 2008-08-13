© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Alejandro Escovedo: Music To Heal The Spirit

Fresh Air | By Ken Tucker
Published August 13, 2008 at 11:35 AM EDT

Rock critic Ken Tucker reviews Real Animal, the new album by Austin, Texas-based underground legend Alejandro Escovedo.

Ken Tucker
Ken Tucker reviews rock, country, hip-hop and pop music for Fresh Air. He is a cultural critic who has been the editor-at-large at Entertainment Weekly, and a film critic for New York Magazine. His work has won two National Magazine Awards and two ASCAP-Deems Taylor Awards. He has written book reviews for The New York Times Book Review and other publications.
