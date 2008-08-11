© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Juror: Hamdan Didn't Seem Like Al-Qaida Warrior

By John McChesney
Published August 11, 2008 at 6:00 AM EDT

The Guantanamo trial of Osama bin Laden's former driver ended last week in a startling defeat for the prosecution. Salim Hamdan was acquitted of conspiring with al-Qaida to attack the United States, and his five-and-a-half year sentence was only a fraction of what the prosecution had requested.

One of the military jury members who decided Hamdan's fate says the prosecution didn't succeed in trying to convince the jury that Hamdan was a hardened al-Qaida warrior.

John McChesney
