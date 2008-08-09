What's In Store For Edwards Now?

Now that John Edwards has admitted to an extramarital affair, what will happen to his political career given it has been built on loyalty to his family? Some say that the affair has effectively closed the door on his political ambitions, at least in the short term.

Edwards admitted Friday to an extramartial affair that he said ended in 2006. But he denied he could be the father of a child born to the woman in question.

Reports of the affair and allegations that Edwards may have fathered a child with Rielle Hunter, 42, were first reported by the National Enquirer.

Late Friday, Elizabeth Edwards said that after what she called a "long and painful process," she and the family are supporting him.

In a statement provided to The Associated Press, Edwards called her husband's affair a "terrible mistake." But she says the healing process was "oddly made somewhat easier" after her diagnosis of breast cancer in March 2007.

