Russia Moves In As Georgia Battles Separatists

Russian tanks and troops have rolled into neighboring Georgia. Georgia's president Friday went on television to say that Russia was fighting a war with his country. Georgia is a former Soviet Republic that has been battling a separatist movement in its own breakaway region of South Ossetia. Russia sent in the troops after Georgia mounted a major offensive against the pro-Russian separatists.

Lawrence Sheets, a reporter in the Georgian capital Tbilisi, talks with Renee Montagne.

