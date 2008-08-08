© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Russia Moves In As Georgia Battles Separatists

Published August 8, 2008 at 9:43 AM EDT

Russian tanks and troops have rolled into neighboring Georgia. Georgia's president Friday went on television to say that Russia was fighting a war with his country. Georgia is a former Soviet Republic that has been battling a separatist movement in its own breakaway region of South Ossetia. Russia sent in the troops after Georgia mounted a major offensive against the pro-Russian separatists.

Lawrence Sheets, a reporter in the Georgian capital Tbilisi, talks with Renee Montagne.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR NewsNational / World News
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details