Bin Laden Driver Sentenced To 66 Months

STEVE INSKEEP, host:

After considering all the evidence, a military jury has given a sentence to Osama bin Laden's driver. The jury found Salim Hamdan guilty on some but not all charges, and then the military tribunal sentenced him to five and a half years in prison, most of which he's already served.

That raises the possibility that a man the prosecutor once called an al-Qaida warrior could be set free within months. He is still classified as an enemy combatant, and NPR's John McChesney, who's at Guantanamo, tells MORNING EDITION that the government could go right on holding him. But defense lawyers are hoping that international pressure might compel Hamdan's release. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

