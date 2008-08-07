© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Evidence Lays Out Ivins' Steps In Anthrax Attacks

By Dina Temple-Raston
Published August 7, 2008 at 6:00 AM EDT

The Justice Department has made some evidence public in the case of scientist Bruce Ivins, the government's suspect in the 2001 anthrax mailings that killed five people. The U.S. attorney leading the prosecution team acknowledged that the evidence is circumstantial but said he is confident that it would have been enough to make the case in court. Ivins committed suicide last week as the investigators closed in.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR NewsNational / World News
Dina Temple-Raston
Dina Temple-Raston is a correspondent on NPR's Investigations team focusing on breaking news stories and national security, technology and social justice.
