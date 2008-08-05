Summer Knight: Is Kingsley This Year's Rogen?

One of the screen's great serious actors has become this summer's go-to guy — for comedy as well as drama. Actor Ben Kingsley rules at both the multiplex and the art-house this summer, appearing in five features — everything from goofy big-budget star vehicles to angry anti-war satires to moody thrillers — between June and August.

The veteran actor played an Eastern mystic in The Love Guru, a corrupt C.I.A. mastermind in War, Inc., and a perpetually stoned shrink in The Wackness.

Most recently, he appeared in Transsiberian, a bleak strangers-on-a-train yarn that opened August 1. His new film Elegy, a Philip Roth adaptation about a professor's romantic entanglement with a student, is due in theaters August 8.

