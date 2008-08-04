Alexander Solzhenitsyn, A 'Man With A Mission'

The Nobel Prize-winning author whose books chronicled the horrors of the Soviet gulag system has died of heart failure. Alexander Solzhenitsyn was 89.

NPR's Anne Garrels talks with Steve Inskeep about a rare interview she had with Solzhenitsyn just after he was expelled from the Soviet Union in the 1970s.

Garrels says that when it came to interviews, Solzhenitsyn was a "man with a mission, and it was basically ... everyone's obligation to support him."

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.