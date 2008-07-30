© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Congress Apologizes for Slavery, Jim Crow

Published July 30, 2008 at 12:00 PM EDT
/

On Tuesday, the U.S. House of Representatives issued an unprecedented apology to black Americans for the institution of slavery, and the subsequent Jim Crow laws that for years discriminated against blacks as second-class citizens in American society.

Rep. Steve Cohen, a Democrat from Tennessee, drafted the resolution. Cohen explains the apology's long journey for Congressional approval and the significance of its timing.

