Belgrade Journalist: Karadzic Hid In Plain Sight

Published July 22, 2008 at 6:00 AM EDT

Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic was arrested Monday in Serbia on genocide and other war crimes charges. He had evaded capture for more than a decade.

Deborah Amos talks to Dejan Anastasijevic, a Serbian journalist in Belgrade, about Serbian reaction. He says Karadzic had been hiding in plain sight. Authorities have released few details about his apprehension, and there is a media frenzy to find out more, Anastasijevic says.

A judge in Belgrade has ordered Karadzic's transfer to the U.N. war crimes tribunal in The Hague, where he faces genocide charges. He has three days to appeal the ruling. His lawyer says he will fight the extradition.

