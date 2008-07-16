© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Rhett Miller: 'Serial Ladykiller,' Lovelorn Crooner

Fresh Air
Published July 16, 2008 at 5:24 PM EDT

Alt-country favorites the Old 97's are as reliable as a worn pair of cowboy boots and an old flannel shirt. The band has been playing for 15 years now, and they just released the album Blame It On Gravity.

Guitarist and vocalist Rhett Miller takes a break from their summer tour to talk about the group's new album and the band's career. Miller also performs some new songs and a few old hits.

In addition to playing in the Old 97's, Miller has a successful solo career, having released three albums. His most recent recording, The Believer, was well-received by critics.

