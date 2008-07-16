Bill Berloni, Calming The Not-So-Savage Beasts

Though trainer Bill Berloni hasn't worked with lions, tigers or bears, he has worked with a whole farm's worth of animals. For over 30 years, Berloni has trained creatures like dogs, pigs, rats, cats and lambs for Broadway productions and Hollywood films.

Berloni got his start working on the musical Annie. Hoping to become an actor, Berloni agreed to train a stray dog for the role of Sandy in exchange for a part in the production. The experience inspired Berloni to actively recruit shelter animals for roles.

Berloni has worked on Broadway productions such as Legally Blonde, The Wiz and Annie Get Your Gun. His film work includes Charlie Wilson's War and The Producers.

His new book is Broadway Tails: Heartfelt Stories of Rescued Dogs Who Became Showbiz Superstars.

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.