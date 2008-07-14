© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. Treasury, Fed Step In To Assist Freddie, Fannie

Published July 14, 2008 at 6:00 AM EDT

A U.S. government plan to restore confidence in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac would temporarily raise the Treasury Department's credit line to the two mortgage financiers. The idea is to shore up the finances of the two companies and keep money flowing to the mortgage market.

Steve Inskeep talks with David Wessel, economics editor at The Wall Street Journal, for an explanation of what this means for mortgage holders and taxpayers.

