The American Medical Association (AMA) is apologizing for years of discriminatory practices against African-Americans within the medical community.

Dr. Ronald Davis, immediate past president of the organization, wrote the apology and explains the group's desire to reconcile. Davis is joined by Dr. Carl Bell, a leading black physician, who says the AMA still has a long way to go.

