© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Remembering Science Fiction Writer Thomas Disch

Fresh Air
Published July 9, 2008 at 10:56 AM EDT

Novelist, poet and critic Thomas M. Disch was found dead July 4 in an apparent suicide. He was 68.

Disch was well known for his science-fiction novels, most notably Camp Concentration and 334. In 1999, he won the Hugo Award for his non-fiction work for The Dreams Our Stuff Is Made Of.

Disch was also the author of several acclaimed children's books, including The Brave Little Toaster.

Disch's criticism appeared in The Nation, The New York Daily News, and The New York Sun. His last novel was The Word of God: Or, Holy Writ Rewritten.

We remember him with an interview first broadcast on July 21, 1988.

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details