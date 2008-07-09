Investment Pioneer John Templeton Dies At 95

STEVE INSKEEP, host:

And today's last word in business is a farewell to a man once called arguably the greatest stock picker of the century. John Templeton died yesterday at home in the Bahamas. He was 95 years old. More than half a century ago he founded one of the most famous international investment funds - the Templeton Growth Fund. But he was also a devout Presbyterian and he invested as much in faith as he did in finance. In 1972 he established the Templeton Prize for work relating to science, philosophy and spirituality. The first of those awards went to Mother Theresa. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

