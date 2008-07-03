© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Of Mobs And Revolution: T.J. English's 'Havana'

Fresh Air
Published July 3, 2008 at 12:00 AM EDT

Before the Cuban Revolution, Havana was a playground for American gangsters, mafiosi and the debauched tourists who frequented their casinos. T.J. English's new book Havana Nocturne provides a vision of the darker side of the city, focusing on gangland imperialism and the dirty dealings that happened in jazz clubs.

In addition to Havana Nocturne, English has written a number of other true-crime works. His book Paddy Whacked concerns the Irish mob, and Born to Kill focuses on Vietnamese organized crime.

English has also written episodes for the television dramas Homicide: Life on the Streets and NYPD Blue. He shared a Humanitas Prize with David Simon and Julie Martin for his screenwriting.

