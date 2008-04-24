© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Antidepressant Overload in 'Comfortably Numb'

Fresh Air
Published April 24, 2008 at 2:37 PM EDT

Americans are over-prescribed antidepressants, says Charles Barber, author of the new book Comfortably Numb: How Psychiatry Is Medicating a Nation. Biological psychiatry, he writes, is not a substitute for psychotherapy.

Currently a lecturer in psychiatry at the Yale University School of Medicine, Barber worked for years in New York City shelters serving the mentally ill homeless population. He is the author of Songs from the Black Chair: A Memoir of Mental Interiors, an account of his personal experiences with mental illness.

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details