© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Canceled Flights Latest Blow for Airline Industry

Published April 12, 2008 at 8:00 AM EDT

American Airlines canceled thousands of flights this week because of safety inspections ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration — yet another problem for a beleaguered industry. Soaring fuel prices have led four airlines to declare bankruptcy in the past few weeks.

Jerry Chandler, who writes a travel blog for Cheapflights.com, talks with Scott Simon about what's behind the safety inspections and what the industry needs to do to get on sounder financial footing.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR NewsNational / World News
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details