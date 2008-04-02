In 'Bush's Law,' Secret Surveillance Efforts Revealed

In 2005, The New York Times revealed that the National Security Agency had initiated wiretaps and other forms of surveillance without court orders. It was a story the Bush administration hoped to keep under wraps, says Eric Lichtblau, one of the two reporters who pushed for the publication of the story.

Lichtblau's new book, Bush's Law: The Remaking of American Justice, details how the administration used the "war on terror" to push for controversial surveillance programs.

Lichtblau is a Washington correspondent for The New York Times. In 2006, he won a Pulitzer Prize for his coverage of domestic spying.

