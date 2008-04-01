© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
HUD Resignation a Chance to Fix Housing Crisis?

By Cheryl Corley
Published April 1, 2008 at 6:00 AM EDT

The Bush administration's top housing official announced his resignation Monday. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Alphonso Jackson has been trying to deflect allegations of favoritism while the FBI and Justice Department are investigating some of his activities. While Jackson says much has been accomplished during his tenure, critics say they hope the change will bring about policies that will help solve the housing crisis.

