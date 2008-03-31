Blueprint for Regulating Financial Industry Unveiled

Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson issued a sweeping proposal to overhaul how U.S. financial companies are regulated. The proposal does not address the immediate crisis, but seeks to lessen the impact of crises in the future.

Note: Experts quoted in this piece on Treasury Secretary Paulson's proposal include: Hal Scott, professor of finance, Harvard University; Nouriel Roubini, professor of economics, New York University, and founder of Roubini Global Economic Monitor; Lou Crandall, chief economist, Wrightson ICAP; and Travis Plunkett, legislative director, Consumer Federation of America.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.