© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

High Court Rejects Bush Assertion on U.S. Treaties

By Nina Totenberg
Published March 26, 2008 at 6:00 AM EDT

The Supreme Court justices by a 6-3 vote said Tuesday that President Bush overstepped his authority when he tried to order Texas to reopen the case of a Mexican man on death row for rape and murder.

An international court had ordered President Bush to tell the states to review cases of some foreign defendants who were denied the right to contact their embassies when they were arrested. That was a right the United States had agreed to, and in fact insisted on, when negotiating a treaty. But now the justices say the president's executive power does not give him the authority to intervene in those state criminal cases.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR NewsNational / World News
Nina Totenberg
Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent. Her reports air regularly on NPR's critically acclaimed newsmagazines All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Weekend Edition.
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details