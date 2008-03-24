Detroit Mayor Faces Perjury, Misconduct Charges

A prosecutor in Michigan announced Monday that she is bringing perjury and other charges against Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and his former chief of staff. Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy began investigating the mayor after the publication of racy text messages allegedly exchanged with his chief of staff. The messages indicate that they may have lied under oath in a whistleblower lawsuit against the city last summer.

Renee Montagne talks with Detroit Public Radio's Noah Ovshinsky.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.