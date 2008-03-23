Legacy of Rebellion Honored in Historic Dublin Jail

The walls of Dublin's Kilmainham Jail hold two centuries of Irish history, but the place is most strongly associated with the Easter Rising of 1916, which laid the seeds for Ireland's eventual break from British rule.

Many of the rebels who helped foster Ireland's quest for independence were imprisoned — and executed — at the jail, which is now one of the nation's most visited historical sites.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.