Levon Helm: Life and Music After The Band

Levon Helm, former drummer and vocalist for the '60s and '70s rock group, The Band, recounts his early fame, his battle against throat cancer and his continuing solo career.

When The Band joined Bob Dylan as backup in 1965, Time magazine described the combination as "in some ways, the most decisive moment in rock history." The Band went on to record their own highly influential albums, Music From Big Pink in 1968 and The Band in 1969. They split up 30 years ago.

In 1996, Helm was diagnosed with throat cancer. He underwent surgery and radiation, and, for a time, was unable to sing.

Helm's recent album, Dirt Farmer, won a Grammy in 2007 in the "Best Traditional Folk" category. It is his first solo studio album in 25 years.

This broadcast originally aired on December 11, 2007.

