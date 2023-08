The most popular video on YouTube has no lip-synching Chinese teenagers, no babies falling over, no drunk cats: It's Barack Obama's speech on race.

So far, the Obama speech has been clicked on 1.6 million times --though it's not possible to tell whether viewers watched all 37 minutes.

There are also more than 4,000 comments, ranging from "Awesome," to "No, we can't," to "Bar-rack to the Future!!"

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.