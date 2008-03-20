© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nick Trout: Animal Medicine from a Vet's-Eye View

Fresh Air
Published March 20, 2008 at 2:15 PM EDT

Veterinarian Nick Trout joins Fresh Air to talk about his new memoir, Tell Me Where It Hurts: A Day of Humor, Healing and Hope in My Life as an Animal Surgeon.

The British-born, Cambridge-educated Trout is staff surgeon at Boston's Angell Animal Medical Center, a 185,000-square-foot facility treating 50,000 animals each year. He's performed CAT scans on rats and at least one ultrasound on a frog — and he says that in his two and a half decades of practice, he's seen the relationship between pets and people change dramatically.

His personality, says a Publishers Weekly review, "suffuses the many stories sifted from recollections of thousands of animal encounters during his 25 years of practice," and the book "shows how the daily life of a veterinarian requires the ability to be a social worker, a psychologist, a grief counselor, mentor, carpenter, plumber, cosmetologist, athletic coach, magician, grim reaper, and occasionally, guardian angel."

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details