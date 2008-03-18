Dalai Lama Threatens to Step Down over Tibet Riots

The Dalai Lama made a startling threat Tuesday, saying he would step down as the leader of a Tibetan government in exile if protesters in Tibet continued their violent protests.

Though the Dalai Lama is a leading voice for nonviolence, China's Premier Wen Jiabao on Tuesday put the blame for the anti-Chinese riots in Tibet's capital directly on the Dalai Lama.

The spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism has denied the accusations.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.