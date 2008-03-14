Bush's Gridiron Song Makes YouTube

MELISSA BLOCK, host:

It was only a matter of time until a private performance by President George W. Bush made it onto YouTube.

(Soundbite of song "The Brown, Brown Grass of Home")

President GEORGE W. BUSH: (Singing) Yes youre all gonna miss me, the way you used to quiz me...

(Soundbite of laughter)

This past Saturday, President Bush chose to sing the sum of his remarks at the annual Gridiron Dinner. Its supposed to be an off-the-record event with journalists. White House Press Secretary Dana Perino told The New York Times, this is one leak the president doesnt mind, so here it is, his version of "The Green, Green Grass of Home."

(Soundbite of song "The Brown, Brown Grass of Home")

Pres. BUSH: (Singing) I spend my days clearing brush. I clear my head of all the fuss. Oh, like the fuss you made over Harriet and Brownie. Down the lane, I look out, here comes Scooter finally free of the prosecutor, its good to touch the brown, brown grass of home.

(Soundbite of applause)

BLOCK: Pres. Bush singing his one song at last Saturdays Gridiron Dinner here in Washington, D.C.

(Soundbite of song "The Brown, Brown Grass of Home")

Pres. BUSH: (Singing) Yes youre all gonna miss me... Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.