© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How Dollar's Falling Value Hits U.S. Companies

Published March 13, 2008 at 4:00 PM EDT

To get a sense of how a declining dollar can impact a U.S. company, Melissa Block talks with Tom Groos, the chairman of Viking Group Inc., which makes fire suppression equipment such as sprinklers and fire extinguishers.

Groos says the dollar's falling value hasn't hurt his company, as it's helped made it easier to compete in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

However, he does admit that overseas business travel now comes with sticker shock.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR NewsNational / World News
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details