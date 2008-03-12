© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

From Toumani Diabate, Ancient 'Variations'

Fresh Air | By Milo Miles
Published March 12, 2008 at 10:43 AM EDT

Fresh Air's world-music critic reviews The Mande Variations, a new CD from Malian performer Toumani Diabate.

Diabate, who says he descends from 71 generations of griots, or traditional song-storytellers, plays the kora, a 21-stringed West African harp. His debut album (1988's Kaira) and his two decades of work with a range of collaborators (including his own experimental outfit, the Symmetric Orchestra) has made him synonymous with the instrument — but The Mande Variations, named after the Mande empire of 13th-century Mali, is only his second solo disc.

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Milo Miles
Milo Miles is Fresh Air's world-music and American-roots music critic. He is a former music editor of The Boston Phoenix.
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details