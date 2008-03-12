For Comedian, Humor Eases 'Toughest Journey'

The circumstances of comedian Robert Schimmel's life are grim: He lost his son to leukemia, married and divorced the same woman three times, and battled cancer.

But throughout it all, Schimmel managed to find strength in humor. His recent memoir is Cancer on $5 a Day: How Humor Got Me Through the Toughest Journey of My Life.

Schimmel was named one of Comedy Central's 100 Greatest Comics, has had his own stand up specials on HBO and Showtime, and has appeared regularly on Howard Stern and Conan O'Brien.

