© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Race Distinguishes Gang Violence in Los Angeles

Published March 11, 2008 at 12:00 PM EDT

According to a 2007 report, more than 700 gangs are active in Los Angeles, with a combined population of more than 40,000.

As the numbers continue to grow, so does the violence. But the face of gang members taking over the streets in Los Angeles is diversifying. Latino gangs are growing and have created what some see as a rivalry with African-American gangs in the city.

Sam Quinones, who covers immigration and gangs for the Los Angeles Times, is joined by Connie Rice, co-director of Advancement Project Los Angeles and author of the study "A Call to Action: A Case for a Comprehensive Solution to L.A.'s Gang Violence Epidemic." The two talk about their work following gang life, and how the problem in Los Angeles might be solved.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR NewsNational / World News
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details