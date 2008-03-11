© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Examining the Origins of America's 'Founding Faith'

Fresh Air
Published March 11, 2008 at 9:41 AM EDT

Was America meant to be a Christian nation? Author Steven Waldman attempts to answer this and other questions related to America's religious history in his new book, Founding Faith: Providence, Politics, and the Birth of Religious Freedom in America.

Waldman is the co-founder of Beliefnet.com, a website devoted to spirituality and faith issues. In tandem with his book, Beliefnet has opened an online archive of historical documents related to the separation of church and state, and religious freedom in America.

