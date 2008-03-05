© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Richard Price Details a Gritty 'Lush Life'

Fresh Air
Published March 5, 2008 at 2:47 PM EST

Novelist and screenwriter Richard Price discusses his latest novel, Lush Life, which follows the repercussions of a shooting on the Lower East side. Price has written extensively about the realities of inner city life; he is a writer for HBO's The Wire which ends a five-year run on Sunday.

His other books include Clockers, about the world of drug dealing, and Freedomland, inspired by the real-life story of a woman who alleged a black man carjacked her and took her two children.

Price also is a screenwriter for the films Sea of Love, Ransom, and The Color of Money.

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details