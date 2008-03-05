Richard Price Details a Gritty 'Lush Life'

Novelist and screenwriter Richard Price discusses his latest novel, Lush Life, which follows the repercussions of a shooting on the Lower East side. Price has written extensively about the realities of inner city life; he is a writer for HBO's The Wire which ends a five-year run on Sunday.

His other books include Clockers, about the world of drug dealing, and Freedomland, inspired by the real-life story of a woman who alleged a black man carjacked her and took her two children.

Price also is a screenwriter for the films Sea of Love, Ransom, and The Color of Money.

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.