Memoir of Girl's Escape from Drugs, Gangs Is Bogus

Published March 4, 2008 at 4:00 PM EST

Margaret Jones' memoir, Love and Consequences, recounts her early days selling drugs in South Central Los Angeles as well as her eventual escape to college and publishing. If it sounds too good to be true, that's because it is. The story is just the latest in a string of frauds that have rocked the publishing industry.

Robert Siegel talks with Sara Nelson, editor-in-chief of Publishers Weekly.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

